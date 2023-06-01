Illustrative image (Photo: VNA) Hanoi (VNA) - Deputy Prime Minister - Deputy Prime Minister Tran Hong Ha stressed the need to incentivise the conversion of fossil fuel-powered vehicles to electric vehicles and other types of clean energy

In his conclusions made at a meeting discussing the application of preferential electricity prices at electric vehicle charging stations, Ha said that the transition to green economic development is an inevitable trend and a goal that Vietnam is pursuing.



It will also create opportunities for Vietnam to become a pioneer in the region in terms of green growth and recovery, thus keeping pace with the new development trends of the world, he added.



The Deputy PM asked the Ministry of Transport to collaborate with the Ministries of Natural Resources and Environment, Finance, Industry and Trade, Planning and Investment, Science and Technology, and Justice; and related agencies to study international experience, conduct a comprehensive analysis of various aspects, fully assess impacts, clarify legal and political foundations, and ensure consistency in implementing the Party's guidelines and the State's policies and laws, thus proposing synchronous and feasible support policies.



The Ministry of Construction and the Ministry of Transport were required to issue plans, criteria, regulations, and standards for investing in public infrastructure development serving electric vehicles and other environmentally friendly means of transport in urban areas.



The agencies will be also responsible for guiding localities in planning public infrastructure facilities to ensure compliance with safety standards./.

VNA