Deputy PM stresses Vietnam’s support for stronger economic ties in Francophonie community
Vietnam strongly supports efforts by the International Organisation of La Francophonie (OIF) to promote economic cooperation and connect businesses in French-speaking countries, and as an active and responsible member of the OIF, Vietnam will keep actively joining these efforts.
Permanent Deputy Prime Minister Pham Binh Minh speaks at the Vietnam - Francophonie high-level economic forum in Hanoi on March 24. (Photo: VNA)Hanoi (VNA) – Vietnam strongly supports efforts by the International Organisation of La Francophonie (OIF) to promote economic cooperation and connect businesses in French-speaking countries, and as an active and responsible member of the OIF, Vietnam will keep actively joining these efforts.
So said Permanent Deputy Prime Minister Pham Binh Minh while addressing the Vietnam - Francophonie high-level economic forum opened in Hanoi on March 24.
He said this is an important forum as with 88 member countries and administrations, a combined population of 1.2 billion, 16 percent of the world’s GDP, and 20 percent of global trade, the Francophonie community boasts huge potential for economic development and cooperation, especially when all the members are doing their utmost for socio-economic recovery and development.
Businesses play a substantial part in the socio-economic recovery and green, sustainable, and inclusive development of all countries. Therefore, the Vietnamese Government has always listened to the voice of businesses, tackled difficulties facing them, assimilated appropriate opinions, and created the best possible conditions for domestic and foreign enterprises to do business and make investment, Minh noted.
The cooperation potential in the Francophonie economic space is considerable but has yet to be fully tapped into, the Deputy PM went on. “With the resolve of governments, the participation and contributions of business communities, and support from international organisations and partners, we can continue doing better for promoting the development of the Francophonie economic cooperation, thus translating potential into concrete, substantive, and mutually beneficial outcomes.”
Cooperation agreements are exchanged at the forum. (Photo: VNA)In his remarks, Minister of Foreign Affairs Bui Thanh Son affirmed that his ministry will continue working with relevant ministries and sectors to encourage and assist foreign enterprises, including those from French-speaking countries, to explore opportunities and carry out investment and business activities in Vietnam.
He said it will also help Vietnamese firms to operate abroad, including in Francophonie countries, in highly potential areas like agriculture, processing industry, clean and renewable energy, and digital products and services.
For her part, OIF Secretary-General Louise Mushikiwabo said the OIF has identified agriculture, forestry, food processing; innovation, renewable energy; and digital transformation as the three key areas for cooperation with the Vietnamese Government as they will help enterprises further engage in global value chains.
Vietnam plays an important role in the Francophonie community since it is one of the founding members of the OIF and also one of the fastest growing countries in Asia-Pacific, she said, congratulating Vietnam on its achievements in international integration, which is why the OIF chose the country as the first destination of the OIF economic and trade delegation and the venue of the first OIF economic forum.
On this occasion, the Vietnamese Ministry of Agriculture and Rural Development and the Gabonese Ministry of Agriculture, Livestock, Fisheries and Food exchanged a letter of intent and a memorandum of understanding on cooperation. The Vietnam Tea Association and the Rwandese Federation of Tea Growers exchanged a letter of intent on cooperation./.