Videos Sun Air becomes Gulfstream’s int'l sales representative in Vietnam Luxury airline Sun Air has become Gulfstream Aerospace’s international sales representative in the Vietnamese market following the signing of an agreement between the Vietnamese carrier and the US aircraft manufacturer in Hanoi on March 23.

Business Vietnam strengthens intellectual property protection amid economic integration A seminar to launch a report on economic reforms for effective intellectual property protection in the context of economic integration and digital transformation in Vietnam, took place in Hanoi on March 24.

Business Advantech Vietnam, VinBigData team up to provide AI-based solutions Advantech Vietnam and VinBigData, a technology arm of VinGroup, on March 24 signed a strategic cooperation agreement to provide Artificial Intelligence (AI) solutions and Artificial Intelligence of Things (AIoT) for customers in Vietnam and neighbouring countries.

Business Vietnam works to foster farm produce exports to US Batches of agro-forestry-aquatic products of Vietnam have been shipped to the US in the first two months, offering chances for the country to accelerate exports to a major but challenging market of the world.