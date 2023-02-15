Deputy Prime Minister Tran Luu Quang speaks at the forum. (Photo: VNA) Hanoi (VNA) – Deputy Prime Minister Tran Luu Quang on February 15 suggested Vietnam and Japan strengthen their investment cooperation, especially in spearhead industries, pay attention to



The two countries should expand their trade collaboration, he said, stressing the need to effectively implement bilateral and multilateral cooperation mechanisms such as the Vietnam-Japan Free Trade Agreement, the ASEAN-Japan Comprehensive Economic Partnership (AJCEP), the Comprehensive and Progressive Agreement for Trans-Pacific Partnership (CPTPP) and the Regional Comprehensive Economic Partnership (RCEP) in order to raise the bilateral trade revenue in a balanced manner.



The forum was jointly held by the Vietnam Chamber of Commerce and Industry (VCCI) and the Japan Chamber of Commerce and Industry (JCCI) on the occasion of the working visit to Vietnam by Chairman of the Japan-Mekong Business Cooperation Committee Yoshihisa Suzuki.



VCCI Chairman Pham Tan Cong noted that Japan is among the three biggest foreign investors in Vietnam with about 4,835 projects worth over 64 billion USD.



Vietnam expects to become a developed country with upper income by 2045, and to achieve the goal, the country needs to maintain its GDP growth constantly at 6-7% annually, which would be a great opportunity for Japanese and Vietnamese enterprises to grow together.



Discussions within the forum will focus on the bilateral cooperation in high-tech agriculture, renewable energy, green growth and startup, according to Cong.

Chairman of the Japan-Mekong Business Cooperation Committee Yoshihisa Suzuki speaks at the forum. (Photo: VNA) Suzuki said the forum will also touch upon post-COVID-19 issues, the implementation of economic development targets and the enhancement of cooperation between businesses of the two countries./.

VNA