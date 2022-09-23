Business Danish workshop seeks ways to help Vietnamese firms climb up global value chains Denmark’s Copenhagen Business School on September 22 hosted a workshop to discuss ways to build capacity for Vietnamese enterprises, help them climb up global value chains and boost Vietnam-Denmark cooperation in realising Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs).

Business Binh Duong to host Horasis India Meeting this month The Horasis India Meeting will run in the southern province of Binh Duong on September 25-27, expected to see the presence of some 500 delegates, including officials, diplomats, and experts from Vietnam, India, and other nations worldwide.

Business PM chairs forum on digital transformation role in collective economy, cooperatives Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh on September 23 chaired a forum on collective economy and cooperatives, which focuses on the role of digital transformation in the development of the sector.