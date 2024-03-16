Deputy PM Tran Hong Ha offers incense at historical sites in Dien Bien
Deputy PM Tran Hong Ha and delegates offer incense at Martyrs’ Cemetery A1 in Dien Bien province (Photo: VNA)Dien Bien (VNA) – Deputy Prime Minister Tran Hong Ha and a government delegation offered incense and flowers in tribute to soldiers, who laid down their lives in the Dien Bien Phu battlefield at the temple dedicated to them and Martyrs’ Cemetery A1 on March 16 afternoon as part of his working visit to the northwestern province of Dien Bien.
The government delegation laid wreaths, offered incense, and expressed gratitude to General Vo Nguyen Giap, officers, soldiers, volunteers and people who fought and sacrificed their lives in the battlefield, contributing to the victory of Dien Bien Phu 70 years ago.
Deputy Prime Minister Tran Hong Ha offers incense at graves of martyrs at the Martyrs’ Cemetery A1. (Photo: VNA)
Also the same afternoon, the delegation laid wreaths and offered incense at the Martyrs’ Cemetery A1, commemorating the heroic martyrs, who sacrificed their lives for the cause of national liberation, independence and freedom for the Fatherland, for socialism, and for the happiness of the people.
The Dien Bien Phu Campaign lasted from March to May 1954 under the command of General Vo Nguyen Giap. The victory on May 7, 1954, led to the signing of the 1954 Geneva Accords in which France agreed to withdraw forces from its colonies in Indochina./.