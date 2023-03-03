Deputy PM Tran Luu Quang holds talks with Spanish counterpart in Madrid
Deputy Prime Minister Tran Luu Quang (Photo: VNA)Madrid (VNA) – Deputy Prime Minister Tran Luu Quang and First Deputy PM of Spain Nadia Calviño had talks in Madrid on March 3, affirming the determination to develop the two countries’ “strategic partnership towards the future” on par with potential.
At the meeting, part of the Vietnamese Deputy PM’s official visit to the European country, the two sides applauded the recent strides in their countries’ relations.
They agreed to increase mutual visits at all levels, effectively carry out bilateral cooperation mechanisms, and fruitfully implement the EU - Vietnam Free Trade Agreement (EVFTA) to raise bilateral trade to 5 billion USD.
Deputy PM Quang said Vietnam always attaches importance to the “strategic partnership towards the future” with Spain. His counterpart also noted that Spain respects Vietnam’s stature and role in the Asia-Pacific region.
Quang asked Spain to create optimum conditions for Vietnam’s agricultural and fishery products to access its market and the EU; encourage Spanish businesses to boost high-quality investment in such fields as infrastructure, renewable energy, transport, and information technology in Vietnam; and support the European Commission’s removal of the IUU fishing warning for Vietnam’s fishery export.
He also called on the Spanish Government to continue providing favourable conditions for the Vietnamese community, which he described as an important bridge of the countries’ friendship.
At the talks, Calviño highlighted Spanish enterprises’ growing attention to the Vietnamese market and highly valued Vietnam’s political stability and favourable investment and business climate.
She agreed to maintain development assistance for the Southeast Asian country.
Vietnam is a favourite tourism destination of many Spanish people, she noted, agreeing to consider the opening of a direct air route between the two countries.
Calviño added Vietnam has been striving to developing sustainable fisheries. She pledged technical support for the country to improve its fisheries management system to prevent IUU fishing as requested by the EU.
Both sides also concurred in expanding cooperation in security - defence, education - training, science - technology, natural resources and environment, digital transformation, response to global challenges like climate change and food insecurity; and in early signing an agreement on cultural and sport cooperation to help promote mutual understanding and people-to-people exchange.
Besides, the two officials also discussed some regional and international issues of common concern./.