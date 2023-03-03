Politics Deputy PM Tran Hong Ha meets Japanese parliamentarians in Tokyo Deputy Prime Minister Tran Hong Ha met with Speaker of the Japanese House of Representatives Hosoda Hiroyuki, Chairman of the Japan - Vietnam Parliamentary Friendship Alliance Nikai Toshihiro, Minister of Economy, Trade and Industry Nishimura Yasutoshi, and the parliamentarians in charge of environmental issues of the ruling Liberal Democratic Party (LDP) in Tokyo on March 3.

Politics Deputy PM meets UNWTO leader, co-chairs Vietnam-Spain business seminar Deputy Prime Minsiter Tran Luu Quang met with Executive Director of the World Tourism Organisation (UNWTO) Zoritsa Urosevic and co-chaired a Vietnam - Spain business seminar in Madrid on March 2, part of his official visit to the European country.

Politics Cambodian province marks completion of upgrade to friendship monument A ceremony was held in Chbar Mon city, Cambodia’s Kampong Speu province, on March 3 to mark the completion of upgrades to the Cambodia - Vietnam Friendship Monument there.

Politics Vietnam attends Baku Summit of Non-Aligned Movement Contact Group in response to COVID-19 A Vietnamese delegation led by Ambassador to Russia and Azerbaijan Dang Minh Khoi attended the Summit of Non-Aligned Movement (NAM) Contact Group in response to the COVID-19 pandemic, held in Baku on March 2.