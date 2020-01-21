Deputy PM Trinh Dinh Dung hosts Chinese Ambassador
Deputy Prime Minister Trinh Dinh Dung hosted a reception for Chinese Ambassador to Vietnam Xiong Bo in Hanoi on January 21.
Deputy Prime Minister Trinh Dinh Dung (R) and Chinese Ambassador to Vietnam Xiong Bo (Source: VGP)
Hanoi (VNA) – Deputy Prime Minister Trinh Dinh Dung hosted a reception for Chinese Ambassador to Vietnam Xiong Bo in Hanoi on January 21
Deputy PM Dung noted that China is now the biggest import market and the second largest export market of Vietnam. With more than 2,800 investment projects, China is ranked seventh among countries and territories having direct investment in Vietnam.
He, however, said these results, though positive, still have not met the aspirations and potential of the two countries.
The Deputy PM suggested that the two countries continue implementing effectively agreements and common perceptions and maintain exchanges at all levels, especially among high-ranking officials, while promoting cooperation in all fields, especially economy, trade and investment.
He hoped the Chinese ambassador will help Vietnam export its strong products to China, contributing to the trade balance between the two countries.
The two nations should work together to handle outstanding problems in some projects so that they would not affect the prestige of Chinese investors, Dung said, adding that the two sides should carry out new projects matching China’s level of development and technology, thus helping deepen the bilateral comprehensive strategic cooperative partnership.
For his part, the Chinese ambassador conveyed the best regards of Chinese Party and State leaders to their Vietnamese counterparts on the occasion of the traditional New Year and the 70th founding anniversary of Vietnam-China diplomatic ties.
He congratulated Vietnam on its remarkable socio-economic achievements in 2019, and expressed his pleasure at the good relations in diverse fields, especially economy, trade and investment.
Two-way trade was estimated at 116.8 billion USD in 2019, a year-on-year rise of 9.5 percent, he said, noting that one third of which was the value of Vietnamese farm produce exported to China.
He agreed with the goal of developing the bilateral trade in a healthy, balanced and sustainable manner, adding that China is continuously promoting and expanding imports from Vietnam, particularly agricultural products.
The diplomat went on saying that the bilateral cooperation in transportation and infrastructure development has reaped important outcomes.
Chinese leaders are very interested in the construction of Cat Linh-Ha Dong urban railway and have urged the Chinese general contractor to go to Vietnam to discuss in depth with Vietnamese relevant agencies to address existing obstacles to put the project into operation soon.
Deputy PM Trinh Dinh Dung said he has ordered the Ministry of Transport and relevant agencies to work with the Chinese general contractor to solve outstanding problems in order to put the project into operation with ensured safety./.