Politics Deputy PM Truong Hoa Binh attends 50th WEF meeting in Davos A high-ranking delegation from Vietnam led by Permanent Deputy Prime Minister Truong Hoa Binh is attending the 50th annual meeting of the World Economic Forum (WEF) in Davos, Switzerland, that opened on January 21.

Politics Argentina’s party leader highlights significance of CPV’s foundation General Secretary of the Communist Party of Argentina (PCA) Victor Kot has affirmed the significance of the establishment of the Communist Party of Vietnam (CPV) 90 years ago to not only Vietnam but also the revolutionary movement around the world.

Politics Chilean Vice Minister’s visit boosts ties with Vietnam, ASEAN Chilean Vice Minister of Trade Rodrigo Yáñez has said his Vietnam visit aims to further boost the Vietnam – Chile ties and expand cooperation within the framework of the bilateral free trade agreement (FTA) signed in 2011, especially in investment and services.

Politics Congratulations to Japanese Communist Party on 28th congress The Central Committee of the Communist Party of Vietnam has offered congratulations to the Japanese Communist Party on the latter’s 28th congress.