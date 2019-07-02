Deputy Prime Minister Trinh Dinh Dung (Photo: VNA)

Deputy Prime Minister Trinh Dinh Dung will pay working visits to the United Arab Emirates (UAE) and the United Republic of Tanzania from July 6 to 13.The visits are made at the invitation of the governments of the UAE and Tanzania, according to Vietnam’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs.The UAE is the biggest importer of Vietnam in the Middle East and Africa at present. In 2018, two-way trade hit 5.76 billion USD, of which 5.2 billion USD was Vietnamese exports.Vietnam and Tanzania established diplomatic ties in 1965. Both countries have signed a number of cooperation agreements in economy, trade, science and technology.-VNA