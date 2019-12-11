Deputy PM Truong Hoa Binh meets with Lao top leaders
Deputy Prime Minister Truong Hoa Binh (L) meets with General Secretary of the Lao People’s Revolutionary Party and President Bounnhang Vorachith on December 11 (Photo: VNA)
Vientiane (VNA) – Deputy Prime Minister Truong Hoa Binh paid courtesy calls to General Secretary of the Lao People’s Revolutionary Party and President Bounnhang Vorachith and Prime Minister Thongloun Sisoulith on December 11, as part of his working visit to Laos.
The Vietnamese Deputy PM congratulated Laos on its recent achievements and informed his hosts of the outcomes of the talks with his Lao counterpart Bounthong Chithmany.
He said ministries and sectors are actively reviewing the implementation of agreements between the two countries’ leaders. They are also working hard to prepare for important diplomatic activities in early 2020, including the 42nd meeting of the Inter-Governmental Committee.
Welcoming Binh’s visit, the Lao leaders congratulated Vietnam on the recent successes, especially the attainments at the just-concluded 30th SEA Games in the Philippines, including the gold medal in the men’s football.
They affirmed that the Party, State, Government and people of Laos always treasure and give the highest priority to the enhancement of the great relationship, special solidarity and comprehensive cooperation with Vietnam, considering these as priceless and vital to both nations’ revolutionary causes.
Party General Secretary and President Bounnhang Vorachith agreed that Laos will coordinate with Vietnam to popularise and organise big anniversaries of the two countries in 2020, including the 90th founding anniversary of the Communist Party of Vietnam and the 65th founding anniversary of the Lao People’s Revolutionary Party.
He also expressed his hope that the two sides will pay more attention to developing a border of peace, stability, friendship, cooperation and comprehensive development; further improve the living standards for border residents; and actively coordinate with each other to deal with irregular migration, undocumented marriages, naturalisation and drug crime.
The host leader agreed to continue creating favourable conditions for the Vietnamese community in Laos so that they will contribute more to local development and bilateral ties.
Valuing the outcomes of the talks between Deputy PMs Binh and Bounthong Chithmany, PM Thongloun Sisoulith pledged the best possible conditions for the countries’ ministries and sectors to realise the outcomes of this visit.
He agreed to maintain mutual high-ranking visits and meetings, coordinate to review and promote the implementation of high-level agreements reached in 2019, and actively prepare for the 42nd meeting of the Inter-Governmental Committee early next year.
The Lao side will also ensure the quality and implementation pace of important projects on schedule, including the Hanoi-Vientiane expressway and the Vientiane-Vung Ang railway projects, the PM added.
Regarding cooperation within multilateral frameworks, Deputy PM Binh thanks Laos for supporting Vietnam’s candidacy for non-permanent membership of the UN Security Council for 2020-2021.
The Lao leaders affirmed that their country will keep supporting and cooperating closely with Vietnam when Vietnam holds this post and the ASEAN chairmanship in 2020. It will also bolster bilateral cooperation within sub-regional mechanisms such as the Cambodia-Laos-Vietnam cooperation, the Cambodia-Laos-Myanmar-Vietnam cooperation, and the Ayeyawady-Chao Phraya-Mekong Economic Cooperation Strategy.
At the meeting with Chief Justice of the People’s Supreme Court of Laos Khampha Xengdala, Deputy PM Binh said judicial cooperation is an important field both sides should step up, noting that it has enjoyed many breakthrough developments.
Vietnam is ready to assist the supreme and all-level courts of Laos to develop their court system and judicial work, he noted.
The Lao official appreciated the Government and the Supreme People’s Court of Vietnam for assisting his country’s court and judicial sector, suggesting the two sides further share judicial experience, boost specific cooperation and work together in personnel training./.