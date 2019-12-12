Deputy PM Truong Hoa Binh visits Cambodia
Standing Deputy Prime Minister Truong Hoa Binh (L) and Cambodia’s Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of National Assembly-Senate Relations and Inspection Men Sam An. (Source: VGP)
Phnom Penh (VNA) – Standing Deputy Prime Minister Truong Hoa Binh is making a working visit to Cambodia on December 12-13 at the invitation of Cambodia’s Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of National Assembly-Senate Relations and Inspection Men Sam An.
Deputy PM Binh and his Cambodian counterpart Men Sam An held talks on December 12, during which the two sides informed each other on the socio-economic situations in their respective countries.
The two Deputy PMs agreed to continue working to strengthen and deepen the ties between the two countries under the motto of “good neighbours, traditional friendship, comprehensive, sustainable and long-term cooperation” on the basis of mutual trust, respect, equality and mutual benefits.
They vowed to maintain visits and meetings at all levels in order to cement ties and timely address obstacles to bilateral ties, while promoting communication activities to educate people of the two countries, particularly young people, on the traditional cooperation between the two counties and nations.
The two Deputy PMs highly valued the importance of the signing of two legal documents recognizing the completion of 84 percent of work in delimitation and border marker planting along the land border of the two countries. They said the documents’ signing has created a strong momentum for the two countries to continue addressing remaining border-related issues towards building a border of peace, friendship and cooperation for mutual development between Vietnam and Cambodia.
They affirmed the shared resolve to well implement high-level agreements, maintain bilateral cooperative mechanisms, and consider supplementing existing agreements or signing new ones to further facilitate business partnership in order to raise two-way trade to over 5 billion USD in 2020.
The two sides agreed to coordinate in fighting smuggling, trade frauds and corruption, and bolster cooperation in defence-security, turning it into a pillar of bilateral ties. They pledged to uphold the principle of not allowing any organization or individual to use one country’s territory to harm the other country’s security and stability.
They also reached consensus on enhancing coordination to support and create favourable conditions for Cambodians of Vietnamese origin to stabilise their life and have their legal status ensured, so that they can contribute to socio-economic development of Cambodia and serve as a friendship bridge between the two countries.
Regarding regional and international matters, Deputy PM Binh affirmed Vietnam’s good will about settling the East Sea issue by peaceful measures on the basis of international law and the shared stance of the ASEAN at the 35th ASEAN Summit, and asked Cambodia to continue backing ASEAN’s common stance.
He proposed that the two countries work together and support each other in organizing events and external activities during 2020 when Vietnam plays the roles of ASEAN Chair and a non-permanent member of the UN Security Council for 2020-2021 while Cambodia hosts the 13th ASEM Summit.
The Cambodian Deputy PM took note of Vietnam’s opinions and pledged to support Vietnam within Cambodia’s capacity./.