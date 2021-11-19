The airport in the southern province of Dong Nai is a national key project.

Once operational, it in will help ease the traffic burden on nearby Ho Chi Minh City and serve as an impulse for economic development in the southern region and the country as a whole.

To ensure the first phase’s progress, quality, and effectiveness, the Deputy PM asked Dong Nai province’s authorities to order relevant agencies to coordinate closely with each other in site clearance to ensure that the entire land for the project will be completely recovered by June 30, 2022.

He also told investors of sub-projects to accelerate airport design and construction so that the first phase could be completed in January 2025.

In the first phase, the airport is set to have one runway, one passenger terminal, and accompanying facilities, able to handle 25 million passengers and 1.2 million tonnes of cargo per year./.

VNA