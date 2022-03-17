Deputy PM urges early completion of legal framework to carry out national target programmes
Deputy Prime Minister Pham Binh Minh chairs the teleconference. (Photo: VNA)Hanoi (VNA) – Deputy Prime Minister Pham Binh Minh on March 17 chaired a teleconference on the implementation progress of 2021-2025 national target programmes, during which he urged the completion of the legal framework to soon carry out them.
The Prime Minister has approved three national target programmes for the 2021 – 2025 period, namely the national target programme on socio-economic development in ethnic-inhabited and mountainous areas, another on sustainable poverty reduction, and one on new-style rural area building.
Currently, ministries and sectors are focusing on finalising legal norms and documents related to the programmes for submission to competent authorities for promulgation.
Deputy PM Minh stressed that those programmes receive great attention from the National Assembly, voters and people nationwide.
He assigned the Ministry of Planning and Investment to coordinate with the Ministry of Finance and the Government Office to quickly complete a draft Decree on the mechanism for management and implementation of national target programmes, which should be submitted to the Government before March 24 so as to present to the National Assembly Standing Committee in early April.
The Deputy PM also assigned the Government Committee for Ethnic Minority Affairs, the Ministry of Labour, Invalids and Social Affairs to review and finalise the proposed plan on capital allocation to the national target programmes on socio-economic development in ethnic-inhabited and mountainous areas and sustainable poverty reduction. Meanwhile, the Ministry of Agriculture and Rural Development was required to develop and finalise a plan for capital allocation for the new-style rural area building programme./.