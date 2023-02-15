Business Vietnam leads Southeast Asia in wooden furniture exports to Australia Wooden furniture exports from Southeast Asian markets to Australia grew sharply in the past year, with Vietnam leading the way on over 205 million USD, up 26.4% year-on-year.

Business Can Tho eyes investment cooperation with Dutch firms Can Tho wishes Dutch firms come to do business and strengthen their investment in the Mekong Delta city in the fields that they have advantage, Vice Chairman of the municipal People’s Committee Nguyen Ngoc He told a delegation from the Dutch Embassy in Vietnam during a working session on February 15.

Business Nearly 200 businesses to join Autotech & Accessories show 2023 The 19th Vietnam International Autotech & Accessories Show will take place from May 18-21 in Ho Chi Minh City, expecting 300 booths organised by nearly 200 businesses.

Business HSBC called to join green transformation, green projects in Vietnam Deputy Prime Minister Tran Hong Ha on February 15 called on the Hongkong and Shanghai Banking Corporation Limited (HSBC) to actively join green transformation and green projects in Vietnam, when receiving Surendra Rosha, Co-Chief Executive of HSBC Asia-Pacific.