Deputy PM urges fast implementation of Long Thanh Airport’s component projects
Deputy Prime Minister Trinh Dinh Dung has urged the People’s Committee of the southern province of Dong Nai to quickly carry out forth projects on land acquisition, compensation, site clearance, and development of resettlement zones for construction of Long Thanh International Airport.
Dung said the work must be carried out under the province’s authority, and in accordance with the existing laws.
Dong Nai should join hands with the Ministry of Transport, the Airports Corporation of Vietnam and competent agencies to implement component projects to ensure efficiency and progress of Long Anh Airport construction.
Construction of the first detail of Long Thanh International Airport starts on January 5.
The airport will be built in three phases over three decades, and is expected to become the country’s largest airport.
In the first phase, one runway with a length of 4,000m, taxiways, an apron, and a passenger terminal with other auxiliary works sprawling 373,000 sq.m will be built to serve 25 million passengers and 1.2 million tonnes of cargo each year.
The airport is designed to have four runways, four passenger terminals, and other auxiliary facilities to ensure a capacity of 100 million passengers and 5 million tonnes of cargo a year by 2040.
Covering a total area of more than 5,580ha, the airport will straddle six communes in Long Thanh district. It is expected to cost 336.63 trillion VND (14.5 billion USD), with the first phase needing over 109 trillion VND.
Around 4,800 households and 26 organisations are expected to be relocated to make way for it.
Located 40km to the east of Ho Chi Minh City, Long Thanh airport is expected to relieve overloading at Tan Son Nhat international airport in the southern metropolis, now the country’s largest airport./.