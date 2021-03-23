Business Airlines forecast to lose over 15 trillion VND in 2021 Vietnamese airlines are projected to post losses totalling 15 trillion VND (650 million USD) in 2021, with their revenue continuing to plunge from that of last year, according to the Vietnam Aviation Business Association (VABA).

Business Hanoi to organise five goods weeks to stimulate consumption The Hanoi Department of Industry and Trade will organise five Vietnamese Goods Weeks in Hanoi this year to stimulate domestic demand and increase total retail sales, thereby helping businesses and farmers consume products.

Business Reference exchange rate down 7 VND on March 23 The State Bank of Vietnam set the daily reference exchange rate at 23,197 VND per USD on March 23, down 7 VND from the previous day.