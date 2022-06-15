Business Reference exchange rate up 4 VND on June 15 The State Bank of Vietnam set the daily reference exchange rate for the US dollar at 23,093 VND/USD on June 15, up 4 VND from the previous day.

Business Infographic Agro-forestry-fishery exports maintain growth momentum in 5 months Agro-forestry-fishery exports hit about 23.2 billion USD in the first five months of 2022, posting a year-on-year increase of 16.8 percent. Nine groups of products saw export values of more than 1 billion USD in the period, including coffee, rubber, rice, cashew and vegetables.

Business Lai Chau province moves to diversify markets for tea products Among efforts to diversify markets for local farm produce, the northern mountainous province of Lai Chau is working to boost the export of tea products to the Middle East, North Africa, and South Asia.

Business Automobile sales rose 3.4 percent in May Members of the Vietnam Automobile Manufacturers’ Association (VAMA) sold 43,816 vehicles of all kinds in May, up 3.4 percent from the previous month.