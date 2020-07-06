Deputy PM urges localities, ministries to brace for floods
Deputy Prime Minister Trinh Dinh Dung, head of the Central Steering Committee for Natural Disaster Prevention and Control, has asked northern mountainous provinces and certain ministries to take measures to deal with floods and their consequences.
Illustrative image (Photo: VNA)
Hanoi (VNA) – Deputy Prime Minister Trinh Dinh Dung, head of the Central Steering Committee for Natural Disaster Prevention and Control, has asked northern mountainous provinces and certain ministries to take measures to deal with floods and their consequences.
In a notice sent to the localities and ministries, Dung said as from late June, torrential rains hit some northern mountainous provinces, triggering flash floods and landslides, especially in Lao Cai, Yen Bai, Ha Giang, Lai Chau and Son La.
Heavy rains are forecast to continue pouring into the area in the coming days, he said, asking provincial steering boards for natural disaster prevention and control, search and rescue to mobilise forces and equipment for the work, and make plans on evacuating residents living along rivers, streams, lakes, dykes and low-lying areas to safer places in case of emergency.
Dung stressed the need to ensure the safety of lakes, dykes and reservoirs, and mines, saying illegal mining activities must be stopped.
The Ministry of Natural Resources and Environment will keep a close watch on weather developments and quickly inform relevant agencies and people, he instructed.
He also assigned tasks to the Ministries of Industry and Trade, Agriculture and Rural Development, Transport, National Defence and Public Security in the work. Meanwhile, press agencies were asked to provide updates on the weather situation and instructions./.