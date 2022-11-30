Society VAPE presents 200 scholarships to Lao students The Vietnam Association for Promoting Education (VAPE) on November 30 presented 200 scholarships worth 600 million VND (24,345 USD) in total to Lao students who showed good academic performance in Vietnam.

Society President asks Red Cross society to help the poor enjoy Lunar New Year President Nguyen Xuan Phuc on November 30 asked the Vietnam Red Cross Society (VRC) to devise specific programmes and plans to pool support from ministries, agencies and localities, and social resources for the poor as the Tet (Lunar New Year) is approaching.

Society Communication work on human rights to be stepped up The Ministry of Information and Communications (MIC) has issued a document asking ministries, ministerial-level agencies, Governmental agencies, People's Committees of provinces and central-level cities, and central committees of mass organisations to implement a number of tasks to materialise a project on communication on human rights in Vietnam.

Society Transport sector records surge in passenger volume The transport sector has carried 3.35 billion passengers in the past 11 months, a surge of 48.7% year on year, according to Chief of the Office of the Ministry of Transport Nguyen Tri Duc.