Deputy PM urges transport sector to accelerate public investment disbursement
Deputy Prime Minister Trinh Dinh Dung on July 30 urged the transport sector to speed up the implementation of major projects and public investment disbursement in the time ahead.
Deputy Prime Minister Trinh Dinh Dung (right) speaks at the meeting. (Photo: VNA)
Speaking at a working session with representatives of the Ministry of Transport (MoT), Dung said the MoT and other relevant ministries, agencies and localities need to effectively implement the site clearance work for the North-South Expressway and Long Thanh International Airport projects, among others.
Joint efforts are also needed to remove bottlenecks regarding institutions, mechanisms, policies and regulations on compensation and resettlement, the official said.
Dung pointed to the huge tasks ahead for the sector, especially in transport infrastructure development, thus helping to raise national competiveness and create a stable environment for developing national transport system.
To prepare for transport infrastructure development during the 2021-2025 period, the ministry should do well the forecasting of capital demands for major projects in order to put forth resources mobilisation and allocation plans, he requested.
The MoT reported that as of the end of June, it had disbursed 13.38 trillion VND (579.4 million USD), fulfilling 33.7 percent of the yearly target and higher than the national average of 28.9 percent.
About 16.58 trillion VND is expected to be disbursed by the end of July, accomplishing 41.7 percent of the yearly target, it said.
Deputy Minister Nguyen Ngoc Dong said issues regarding site clearance and investment capital structure have hindered the disbursement./.