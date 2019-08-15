Deputy Prime Minister Trinh Dinh Dung (R) and General Director of Norway’s Scatec Solar company Raymond Carlsen (Photo: VNA)

Hanoi (VNA) – Deputy Prime Minister Trinh Dinh Dung has stated that the Vietnamese government always encourages the development and effective use of renewable energies, towards sustainable socio-economic development.



During a reception in Hanoi on August 15 for General Director of Norway’s Scatec Solar company Raymond Carlsen, Deputy PM Dung said with an annual economic growth of nearly 7 percent and a population of more than 90 million, Vietnam sees growing demand for electricity.



The country needs an estimated 90,000 MW of electricity by 2025 and around 130,000 MW by 2030, he said, adding that the current main sources of power for Vietnam are still thermal and hydropower, accounting for 40 percent of total output. However, the potential of those sources has dropped, hence the Government’s policy to encourage renewable energy sources such as solar and wind power.



Expressing support for Scatec Solar’s solar power project, the Deputy PM wished that the company would promote partnership with Vietnamese counterparts and invest in technological products for the renewable energy industry.



The Deputy PM asked the company to hold working sessions with Vietnamese ministries and agencies on issues regarding project approval.



Carlsen, for his part, said Scatec Solar has experience in helping developing countries implement renewable energy projects, which is an advantage. He added that the company plans to invest in the Tri An floating solar power plant in the southern province of Dong Nai with a total capacity of 1,000 MW, as well as develop a system to produce solar panels for export.



It is also connecting with Vietnamese universities to make it easier for students to get internship in the company’s factories.-VNA