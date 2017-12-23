Deputy Prime Minister Truong Hoa Binh is speaking (Source: VNA)

Kon Tum (VNA) – Politburo member and permanent Deputy Prime Minister Truong Hoa Binh visited several religious organisations in the ​Central Highlands province of Kon Tum on December 23 ahead of the Christmas Eve.



He visited and presented gifts to Kon Tum Diocese, the ethnic Sisters of the Miraculous Medal group, the Vietnam Christian Mission and the family of A Hot in Plei Chum Dak Choah hamlet, Ngo May ward, Kon Tum city.



The official wished Catholic and Protestant priests and followers a warm and merry Christmas, and hoped that the Bishop and dignitaries will contribute more to national development.



He asked the provincial authorities to continue creating favourable conditions for religious activities.



Binh wished that together with the local authorities and Vietnam Fatherland Front, the Bishop and dignitaries would provide care for the poor and ethnic minorities, especially those living in need, as well as offer education to young generations in the Central Highlands and Kon Tum in particular.



Religious dignitaries also vowed to contribute to country development.-VNA