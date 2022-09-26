Deputy PM Vu Duc Dam welcomes Indian Minister of State for External Affairs
Deputy Prime Minister Vu Duc Dam meets with Indian Minister of State for External Affairs Rajkumar Ranjan Singh in Binh Duong province on September 26. (Photo: VNA)Binh Duong (VNA) – Deputy Prime Minister Vu Duc Dam on September 26 received visiting Indian Minister of State for External Affairs Rajkumar Ranjan Singh, who is attending the Horasis India Meeting 2022 in southern Binh Duong province.
Deputy PM Dam affirmed that Vietnam always treasures the comprehensive strategic partnership with India, asking the two sides to jointly promote the pillars of bilateral cooperation, including politics - diplomacy, defence - security, trade - investment, science - technology, culture, and people-to-people exchange.
He suggested both sides further facilitate trade ties and India create more optimal conditions for Vietnamese goods to enter its market.
Speaking highly of the Horasis India Meeting, which is taking place amid the 50th anniversary of diplomatic relations, he described the event as an important occasion for the two sides to assess economic development trends in Asia, India, and Vietnam, as well as Vietnam’s role in connecting India with Southeast Asian countries so as to seek chances to strengthen trade and investment links.
The host official called on Indian businesses to boost investment in Vietnam in such fields as processing, manufacturing, the support industry for the automobile sector, information and telecommunications technology, energy, hi-tech agriculture, innovation, and infrastructure development.
For his part, the Indian Secretary of State noted his country always views Vietnam as an important pillar in its Act East policy.
India’s organisation of this year’s Horasis Meeting in Vietnam demonstrates Indian businesses’ high evaluation of Vietnam’s great development potential and opportunities for fostering bilateral economic, trade, investment, and technology relations, he added.
Singh also underlined the countries’ long-standing ties and agreed to work closely with ministries, sectors, and localities of Vietnam to carry out meaningful activities in celebration of the 50th anniversary of diplomatic ties.
At the meeting, the two sides agreed to continue close coordination and mutual support at international and regional forums, especially the United Nations and within the ASEAN - India cooperation framework.
Regarding the East Sea issue, Deputy PM Dam highly valued India’s stance and expressed his hope that the country will continue supporting Vietnam’s stance and ASEAN’s viewpoint.
The officials shared the view on the importance of safeguarding navigation and overflight freedom and peacefully resolving related disputes in line with international law, including the 1982 UN Convention on the Law of the Sea (UNCLOS).
The Horasis India Meeting 2022 from September 25 to 27 is held by the Binh Duong provincial People’s Committee, the Horasis organisation, and the Federation of Indian Industry. It gathers about 500 delegates, including central and local officials of Vietnam, experts and leaders of the Horasis community, along with nearly 200 executives of enterprises from India, Vietnam, and other countries./.