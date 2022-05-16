Deputy PM Vu Duc Dam welcomes Thai counterpart
At the reception (Photo: VNA)Hanoi (VNA) - Deputy Prime Minister Vu Duc Dam on May 16 hosted a reception for Deputy PM and President of the National Olympic Committee of Thailand Prawit Wongsuwon.
The Thai official is paying a visit to Vietnam and attending activities of the ongoing SEA Games 31.
At the reception, Dam congratulated Thailand on bringing COVID-19 under control, reopening its borders and promptly promoting socio-economic development.
He thanked Thailand for sending the largest delegation of about 1,400 members to SEA Games 31 and hailed their outstanding achievements in SEA Games editions. At present, Thailand ranks second in the medal tally.
He underlined that as the host of this year’s SEA Games, themed ‘For a Stronger South East Asia’, Vietnam is determined to uphold sportsmanship, honesty and solidarity for peace, cooperation and development in the region and the world.
For his part, the Thai Deputy PM said the country will bolster cooperation with Vietnam in the coming time, including the exchange of sports delegations to share experience in sports management, training and development.
The countries will also support each other at international sport conferences, and step up cooperation in sports training, management and medicine./.