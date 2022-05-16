Politics Party leader hosts Greek President in Hanoi Party General Secretary Nguyen Phu Trong hosted a reception for visiting Greek President Katerina Sakellaropoulou in Hanoi on May 16.

Politics Vietnam, Greece seek to further promote multifaceted cooperation President Nguyen Xuan Phuc and his Greek counterpart Katerina Sakellaropoulou shared delight at the growth of Vietnam-Greece ties and agreed on measures to promote the relations during their talks in Hanoi on May 16.

Politics Vietnamese, Lao NAs share experience in designing post-pandemic recovery policies National Assembly Chairman Vuong Dinh Hue and his Lao counterpart Saysomphone Phomvihane co-chaired a conference to share experience in designing mechanisms and policies supporting post-pandemic socio-economic recovery and development in Vientiane on May 16.

Politics HCM City bolsters cooperation with Australian state Ho Chi Minh City will spare no efforts to translate its cooperation plans with the state of Victoria in Australia, Chairman of the municipal People’s Committee Phan Van Mai said on May 16.