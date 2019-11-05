Politics Legislative leaders of Vietnam, Armenia vow to boost cooperation Vice Chairwoman of the National Assembly Tong Thi Phong and her Armenian counterpart Vahe Enfiajyan agreed on November 5 that the two countries should bolster collaboration through party, state, parliamentary, business and people-to-people exchange channels.

Politics PM wraps up Thailand trip for ASEAN summits Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc returned to Hanoi on November 5, successfully concluding his trip to the 35th ASEAN Summit and Related Summits in Thailand.

Politics ASEAN Summit: Vietnam attends Special Lunch on Sustainable Development Vietnam was among the ASEAN countries to join the Special Lunch on Sustainable Development, presided over by Thai Prime Minister Prayut Chan-o-cha, during the 35th ASEAN Summit in Bangkok on November 4.

Politics Chairmanship to help Vietnam affirm stature in ASEAN The chairmanship of the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) for 2020 that Vietnam officially assumed on November 4 will be a chance for the country to affirm its role and stature while further showing itself as an active member of the ASEAN Community.