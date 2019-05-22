Outstanding individuals and collectives honoured on the occasion of 10-year implementation of the campaign "Vietnamese people prioritise using Vietnamese goods" (Source: VGP)

Deputy Prime Minister Vuong Dinh Hue has asked the Ministry of Industry and Trade and relevant departments to join hands to increase the value of Vietnamese brands to make inroads into international markets.He made the request at a conference in Hanoi on May 21 to review the 10-year implementation of the campaign “Vietnamese people prioritise using Vietnamese goods.”The Deputy PM told the ministry to continue improving the efficiency of its steering committee for the campaign while strengthening coordination with ministries and localities for domestic market development.Particularly, the market management forces must strictly handle goods smuggling and infringements of intellectual property rights.According to local departments of industry and trade, the rate of Vietnamese goods remains high in the domestic market from 80 percent to 90 percent at modern distribution network and from 60 percent at traditional retail channels.Some key industries such as garment-textile, footwear, automobile manufacturing, milk processing, yarn and dyeing have increased the rate of localisation and volume of science-technology in products.An exhibition on achievements of the 10-year campaign “Vietnamese people prioritise using Vietnamese goods” was held on May 21-22 with the participation of such big groups as Vinfast automotive startup manufacturer, Vietnam National Petroleum Group (Petrolimex), Vietnam National Coal – Mineral Industries Holding Corporation Limited (Vinacomin), and Vietnam National Textile and Garment Group (Vinatex).-VNA