Business International cashew nut conference opens in Quang Binh The three-day 13th Vinacas Golden Cashew Rendezvous saw its main event kick off in the central province of Quang Binh on February 27, attracting participants from more than 40 countries and territories worldwide.

Business Laos proposes to sell 4,150 MW of wind power to Vietnam Vietnam Electricity (EVN) has received proposals from seven wind farm investors in Laos that want to sell electricity to Vietnam, with a total capacity of nearly 4,150 MW, the Ministry of Industry and Trade (MoIT) has said.

Business Hanoi to ask for WB’s help with design of national railway station The Hanoi Department of Transport has proposed the municipal People’s Committee ask for the World Bank (WB)’s assistance in the technical design of the general layout for the Ngoc Hoi national railway station complex.