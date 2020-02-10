Deputy PM works with Vinh Phuc on nCoV fight
Deputy Prime Minister Vu Duc Dam, who is also head of the steering committee on the fight against the respiratory disease caused by the novel coronavirus (nCoV), on February 10 said the northern province of Vinh Phuc should maintain its efforts and determination to contain the epidemic in its localities.
Deputy Prime Minister Vu Duc Dam speaks at the event (Photo: VNA)
During a working session with provincial leading officials, Dam also spoke highly of their efforts in the fight over the recent past and asked them to pay more attention to the care for and protection of the old and children in disease-effected localities.
The police and the military in the province should get involved in the fight in a flexible, persistent and determined way to make locals clearly understand the need of the measures and abide by the guidance provided by authorities, he said, adding that the government will set up a working team based in Vinh Phuc to make the fight more effective.
By February 10, the province had counted a total of nine cases positive to the virus, while the number of suspected cases was 54. It has set up facilities capable of quarantining up to 500 people./.
