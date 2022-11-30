Society Communication work on human rights to be stepped up The Ministry of Information and Communications (MIC) has issued a document asking ministries, ministerial-level agencies, Governmental agencies, People's Committees of provinces and central-level cities, and central committees of mass organisations to implement a number of tasks to materialise a project on communication on human rights in Vietnam.

Society Transport sector records surge in passenger volume The transport sector has carried 3.35 billion passengers in the past 11 months, a surge of 48.7% year on year, according to Chief of the Office of the Ministry of Transport Nguyen Tri Duc.

Society UNICEF wants to support more Vietnamese children in far-flung areas: executive director Executive Director of the United Nations Children’s Fund (UNICEF) Catherine Russell on November 29 said that UNICEF will stand side by side with Vietnam in supporting children, especially those living in ethnic-inhabited and remote areas, to ensure no one is left behind.