Politics NA Standing Committee convenes 55th session National Assembly (NA) Chairman Vuong Dinh Hue chaired the 55th session of the 14th NA’s Standing Committee in Hanoi on April 27.

Politics Deputy PM sends message to 77th Session of UNESCAP Deputy Prime Minister Pham Binh Minh on April 27 sent a video message to the 77th Session of the United Nations Economic and Social Commission of Asia and the Pacific (UNESCAP) at the invitation of A.S.Alisjahbana, UN Under-Secretary General and UNESCAP Executive Secretary.

Politics Preparing to welcome international visitors back to Vietnam With efforts to both control and prevent the spread of COVID-19 and ensure economic development, along with the serious implementation of pilot projects regarding “vaccine passports”, the tourism sector expects that international visitors will be able to freely enter Vietnam starting from the third quarter.

Politics Photo exhibition marks 46th anniversary of National Reunification Day Twenty-one prize-winning photos in a contest named “Tu Hao Mot Dai Bien Cuong” (Pride in the frontier strip) are on display at an exhibition launched in Ho Chi Minh City on April 26.