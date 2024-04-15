Politics ☀️ Morning digest April 15 The following is a list of selected news summaries reported last weekend by the Vietnam News Agency.

Politics Vietnam deeply concerned about tension escalation in Middle East Vietnam is deeply concerned about the tension escalation in the Middle East, especially violent acts that violating the UN Charter and inflicting damage on civilians, Foreign Ministry spokesperson Pham Thu Hang said on April 14.

Politics Vietnamese citizens in Middle East remain safe Vietnamese citizens in the Middle East have been safe amidst the complicated and escalating tension between Israel and Iran, the Vietnamese Embassies in Israel and Iran said on April 14.