Deputy PM’s visit shows Vietnam’s great attention to Cuba: researcher
Deputy Prime Minister Tran Luu Quang’s official visit to Cuba from April 14 to 19 demonstrates the great attention Vietnam pays to the special relations and time-honoured friendship with the Caribbean nation, said Dr. Ruvislei Gonzalez Saez, senior researcher at the Cuban Centre for International Policy Research of Cuba.
Dr. Ruvislei Gonzalez Saez, senior researcher at the Cuban Centre for International Policy Research of Cuba (Source: VNA)Hanoi (VNA) – Deputy Prime Minister Tran Luu Quang’s official visit to Cuba from April 14 to 19 demonstrates the great attention Vietnam pays to the special relations and time-honoured friendship with the Caribbean nation, said Dr. Ruvislei Gonzalez Saez, senior researcher at the Cuban Centre for International Policy Research of Cuba.
Talking to the Vietnam News Agency, he said Cuba welcomed Vietnamese Deputy PM Tran Hong Ha within the framework of the G77 plus China Summit in 2023. Last year, Le Minh Khai, another Deputy PM of Vietnam, hosted Vice President of the National Assembly of People’s Power of Cuba Ana Maria Mari Machado in Hanoi.
Gonzalez highlighted the practicality of this time’s visit, which he believed is a chance for not only the Vietnamese Government to promote interaction with Cuban partners but also Vietnamese enterprises to gain a deeper insight into the current situation of Cuba.
The expert, who is also Vice Chairman of the Cuba - Vietnam Friendship Organisation, noted that Vietnam has consistently shown long-lasting solidarity with Cuba. The two sides have always stood ready to give wholehearted assistance to each other.
During the visit, Quang will also attend the 41st meeting of the countries’ Inter-Governmental Committee, the first in-person session of this committee after the COVID-19 pandemic, which is important to promoting direct exchanges.
The focus of this visit is to continue enhancing the political relationship, which is now at its prime, and lifting economic ties on par with that relationship. Through visits to important economic entities of Vietnam in Cuba and the search for new opportunities for boosting exchanges with the youth of Cuba, the trip is a step to implement Vietnam’s economic and people-to-people diplomacy.
Gonzalez perceived that the two countries have exerted unceasing efforts in recent years to strengthen cooperation at all levels. Many cooperation projects have been expanded, especially in the field of agriculture and food which holds strategic significance to Cuba.
He suggested the countries continue tapping into available advantages to further step up partnerships in health care, biotechnology, climate change fight, and education. They also boast much potential for reinforcing ties in developing renewable energy./.