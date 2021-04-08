Politics Infographic Secretary General of National Assembly Bui Van Cuong Bui Van Cuong, member of the Party Central Committee, was elected as a member of the National Assembly Standing Committee, Secretary General of the National Assembly and Chairman of the National Assembly Office during the 11th session of the 14th legislature.

Politics Infographic National Assembly elects new Vice State President Vo Thi Anh Xuan, member of the Party Central Committee, was elected as Vice State President of Vietnam at the 11th session of the 14th National Assembly on April 6 in Hanoi.

Politics Infographic Imprints of Vietnamese Government in 2016 – 2021 tenure During the 2016-2021 tenure, the Government has successfully realised the goals and tasks set by the Party and National Assembly in their resolutions, making important contributions to the country's socio-economic development achievements.