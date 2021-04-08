Deputy Prime Minister Le Minh Khai
Le Minh Khai, Secretary of the 13th Party Central Committee, was elected as Deputy Prime Minister of Vietnam at the 11th session of the 14th legislature in Hanoi on April 8.
InfographicAuditor General Tran Sy Thanh
Tran Sy Thanh, member of the Party Central Committee and Deputy Chairman of the National Assembly Office, was elected as Auditor General of the State Audit of Vietnam at the 11th session of the 14th legislature.
InfographicSecretary General of National Assembly Bui Van Cuong
Bui Van Cuong, member of the Party Central Committee, was elected as a member of the National Assembly Standing Committee, Secretary General of the National Assembly and Chairman of the National Assembly Office during the 11th session of the 14th legislature.
Infographic14th National Assembly contributes to national development
The 14th National Assembly contributes to the country’s rapid and sustainable development in the 2016-2021 period.
InfographicNational Assembly elects new Vice State President
Vo Thi Anh Xuan, member of the Party Central Committee, was elected as Vice State President of Vietnam at the 11th session of the 14th National Assembly on April 6 in Hanoi.
InfographicImprints of Vietnamese Government in 2016 – 2021 tenure
During the 2016-2021 tenure, the Government has successfully realised the goals and tasks set by the Party and National Assembly in their resolutions, making important contributions to the country's socio-economic development achievements.
InfographicPham Minh Chinh elected as Prime Minister of Vietnam
Pham Minh Chinh, Politburo member, head of the Party Central Committee's Organisation Commission and deputy to the 14th legislature, was elected as Prime Minister of the Socialist Republic of Vietnam at the 11th session of the 14th National Assembly on April 5 in Hanoi.