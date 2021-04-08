Politics Infographic Deputy Prime Minister Le Minh Khai Le Minh Khai, Secretary of the 13th Party Central Committee, was elected as Deputy Prime Minister of Vietnam at the 11th session of the 14th legislature in Hanoi on April 8.

Politics Infographic Secretary General of National Assembly Bui Van Cuong Bui Van Cuong, member of the Party Central Committee, was elected as a member of the National Assembly Standing Committee, Secretary General of the National Assembly and Chairman of the National Assembly Office during the 11th session of the 14th legislature.

Politics Infographic National Assembly elects new Vice State President Vo Thi Anh Xuan, member of the Party Central Committee, was elected as Vice State President of Vietnam at the 11th session of the 14th National Assembly on April 6 in Hanoi.