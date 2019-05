Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Pham Binh Minh (Photo: VNA)

– Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Pham Binh Minh will visit Japan from May 29 to 31 at the invitation of Japanese Foreign Minister Kono Taro.During the visit, Deputy PM and FM Minh will co-chair the 11th session of the Vietnam-Japan Cooperation Committee and attend the 25th International Conference on The Future of Asia.The 10th meeting of the Vietnam-Japan Cooperation Committee took place in Hanoi on September 13, 2018.-VNA