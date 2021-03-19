Desalination plants on island district resume operations
Repairs to two plants turning sea water into fresh water on An Binh Island in Ly Son district of central Quang Ngai province have been completed, the Doosan Heavy Industries Vietnam Company (Doosan Vina) said on March 19.
The plants, each capable of filtering and desalinating seawater to produce 200 cubic metres of fresh water every day, serve over 100 households on the island.
Valued at nearly 20 billion VND (865,000 USD), they were first handed over to residents of An Binh in August 2012.
After eight years of operation, some of the components had broken, hindering local people’s access to fresh water, especially during the dry season from April to September.
A technical group from Doosan Vina was sent to inspect and repair the plants.
Their operation helps meet the islanders’ demand for fresh water, contributing to stabilising their lives.
An Binh Island is located 30 km off the coast of Quang Ngai province. The islanders had long suffered from water shortages and had to pay high prices to buy fresh water for daily use./.