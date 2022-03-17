Design contest aims to help ao dai go global
A design contest aiming to help Vietnam’s traditional ao dai (long dress) go global was launched on March 17.
It is jointly organised by the Ho Chi Minh City Department of Tourism and the municipal Women’s Union.
A representative of the department said the event is hoped to create a source of inspiration for designers and students nationwide, and promote the image of the country’s traditional costume.
It is to foster young people’s sentiments for and enrich documents on ao dai, turning it into a national intangible heritage.
Entries will be accepted until April, encouraged to use traditional materials such as silk and brocade and to apply manual techniques so as to support traditional craft villages.
Information on the contest can be found at a Facebook page and website of the HCM City Ao dai Festival at https://www.facebook.com/lehoiaodai and https://lehoiaodaitphcm.com.vn, respectively./.