Design contest focusing on regenerated products launched
Hanoi (VNA) - A design contest has been launched on a national scale in the buildup to Vietnam Design Week 2020 to provide a platform for contestants to create regenerated products that possess a high value in terms of their design.
The “Designed by Vietnam” contest is running with the theme of “Regeneration” and will be jointly organised by the Vietnam National Institute of Culture and Arts Studies, Ashui.com, and ConsMedia Corporation, the Voice of Vietnam (VOV) reported.
Through the various design submissions the contest aims to urge all people to utilise available materials and realise their dreams of a positive future with sustainable development, particular in the context of the world being in the midst of the novel coronavirus pandemic.
The “Designed by Vietnam” contest is therefore open to all individuals living and working in the nation, including designers, craftsmen, and creative entrepreneurs in inter-related fields. All entries must be original designs by applicants and must never have been submitted to any other prior contests.
The deadline for the application round is on August 28, whilst the preliminary round will be open from the first week of September until the beginning of October. The judging panel will then select 20 designs and coordinate with chosen creators to make prototypes of their products.
A vote to select the best design will be held on www.vietnamdesignweek.com from September 7 to October 7.
Following this, the final round and an awards ceremony will take place during the Vietnam Design Week 2020 which is scheduled to run from November 5 to November 10 in Hanoi, Ho Chi Minh City, and Hoi An./.