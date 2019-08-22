Vietnamese designer Cong Tri (Source: Internet)

- Vietnamese designer Cong Tri has said that he will continue to debut his fashion collection at the New York Fashion Week in the US in September.Tri’s collection, featuring a total of 60 designs, is set to be presented on September 9 at the Gallery I Spring Studios.This is the second time the designer has been invited to the New York Fashion Week - one of the four world-renowned fashion weeks. In February, Tri introduce his collection at the event, helping to bring success to him within the US market.Following his breakthroughs, his designs were featured in the world’s leading fashion magazines including Vogue, Elle, and WWD.New York Fashion Week is scheduled to take place from September 4-11 and will feature the latest collections of famous names around the world such as Anna Sui, PhilipLim, Brandon Maxwell, Jason Wu, Jereme Scoot, Prabal Gurung. - VNA