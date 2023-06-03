Designer incorporates Hang Trong paintings into “Ao dai” collection
With a passion for spreading Vietnam’s traditional culture and creating a unique fashion collection, designer Nguyen Tho Tho has recently launched her own designs of Ao dai featuring Hang Trong paintings - one of the most outstanding folk painting genres in Vietnam.
The embroidery is done by hand by embroiderers in the Thuong Tin embroidery village in Hanoi. Hand-embroidered motifs require ingenuity and meticulousness. (Photo: VNA)
Designer Nguyen Tho Tho with her fashion collection of Dong Ho paintings. (Photo: VNA)
Though majoring in public health, Nguyen Tho Tho has pursued her passion for fashion since a young age by taking fashion classes to build her own brand - Shop Tho. (Photo: VNA)
Impressive products from designer Nguyen Tho Tho. (Photo: VNA)
