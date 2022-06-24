Designer revealed for Vietnamese Miss Universe 2022
Designer Nguyen Quoc Viet has created ‘Chieu Ca Mau’ (Ca Mau sedge mat) which has been selected as the national dress for the new Miss Universe Vietnam at the upcoming Miss Universe 2022.
The ‘Chieu Ca Mau’ by Nguyen Quoc Viet was one of several entrants to the competition and has won out the bidding to represent the country at Miss Universe 2022. In the photo: The ‘Chieu Ca Mau’ national costume. (Photo: Vietnam+/VNA)
A costume based on the theme of ‘Banh trang’ (rice paper). (Photo: Vietnam+/VNA)
Another costume inspired by ‘Tom tre my nghe’, or the art of making bamboo shrimp. (Photo: Vietnam+/VNA)
