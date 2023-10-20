Designer with a desire to take Vietnamese ao dai to the world
Designer Do Trinh Hoai Nam teaches design and sewing techniques. (Photo: VNP/VNA)
Designer Do Trinh Hoai Nam shows an employee how to attach patterns to fabric. (Photo: VNP/VNA)
Designer Do Trinh Hoai Nam and his colleague discuss creating designs on a computer. (Photo: VNP/VNA)
Each collection from designer Do Trinh Hoai Nam is meticulously prepared. (Photo: VNP/VNA)
The “I love Vietnamese Ao Dai” parade is organised by the Ho Chi Minh City Department of Tourism in cooperation with the city’s Women’s Union to celebrate the 113th International Women’s Day on March 8. (Photo: VNP/VNA)
The heritage collection from designer Do Trinh Hoai Nam promotes the beauty of Vietnam’s heritage and culture, including Binh Dinh’s - the host province of Miss World Vietnam 2022 - to many friends in the country. (Photo: VNP/VNA)
Designs in the “Vien Dong Pearl” ao dai collection. (Photo: VNP/VNA)