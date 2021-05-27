DeSilk – Where silk can tell stories
Being made of the best silk fibers with secret techniques of the Vietnamese people in combination with a different way of thought from Switzerland, DeSilk’s products demonstrate the aspiration of a Vietnamese woman, who wishes to highlight made-in-Vietnam silk products on the world map of silk.
DeSilk’s products are on display in Hanoi (Photo: VNP/VNA)
Silk sheets produced by DeSilk with a fresh style are full of cultural and historical characteristics, which are typical for Vietnam’s thousands-year-old architecture and traditional craft villages. (Photo: VNP/VNA)
Collections of DeSilk’s hi-grade silk scarves (Photo: VNP/VNA)
DeSilk’s unique products (Photo: VNP/VNA)
