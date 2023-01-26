Destinations across Vietnam report surges in holiday-maker numbers during Tet
Tourist attractions across Vietnam have lured large numbers of holiday-markers during the week-long Lunar New Year (Tet) festival from January 20-26.
Sa Pa in winter (Photo: VNA)
Sa Pa, a famous destination in the northern mountainous province of Lao Cai, welcomed around 88,000 domestic and foreign travellers during Tet – the largest festival in a year of Vietnamese people. This figure represented a year-on-year rise of 20%.
Notably, the occupancy rate reached up to 95% on January 24-26 (or the third to fifth day of the first lunar month).
Meanwhile, about 140,000 tourists visited the south central province of Binh Thuan, which is famous for its beautiful beaches, from January 20-25, up 64.7% year-on-year. Revenue from tourism services is estimated at 310 billion VND (13.2 million USD).
Visitors experience paragliding in Binh Thuan (Photo: VNA)Binh Thuan, the host of the Visit Vietnam Year 2023, targets 6.5 million visitors, including 200,000 foreigners, and 15.9 trillion VND in revenue from tourist activities this year.
The southernmost province of Ca Mau welcomed nearly 164,500 tourists, and pocketed 120.5 billion VND from tourism services during the holiday.
The figures represented year-on-year increases of 61% and 145%, respectively, according to the provincial Department of Culture, Sports and Tourism./.