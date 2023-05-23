Every day, this memorial site, which is dedicated to “Don ca tai tu”, or southern amateur singing, and musician Cao Van Lau, attracts a large number of domestic and foreign visitors.

The memorial house is one of the first “One commune, One product” tourism products in the Mekong Delta.

Bac Lieu was once home to affluent landlords with children whose lavish lifestyles gave rise to many anecdotes about “princes”.

Another tourist attraction in Bac Lieu is a century-old villa showcasing extravagant living from the past.

The house has been newly painted and had amenities added to serve visitors but still retains its classic Western architecture.

Bac Lieu’s tourism is also associated with products related to spiritual culture and famous religious establishments. The province is gradually finding a name as an attractive cultural tourism destination./.

VNA