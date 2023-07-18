The products are expected to help affirm the brand name and improving the competitiveness of Vietnam’s tourism.

They also aim to further attract visitors to the country, increase their spending and expanding their stay. Moreover, night tourism is also expected to become a key product to develop the night economy in Vietnam.

Under the project, Hanoi, Ho Chi Minh City, Da Nang, Hoi An, and Phu Quoc, among others, will have at least one model for developing night tourism products by 2025.

Separate night entertainment complex is expected to be formed in Hanoi, Da Nang and Ho Chi Minh City.

The project points out five models of night tourism product development, including cultural artistic performance; sports activities, health care, beauty; shopping, night entertainment; night tour model; and culinary culture and night food service./.

VNA