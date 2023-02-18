According to insiders, Vietnam must develop national fruit brands to increase their value and competitiveness in the international market.

To build national fruit brands, it was vital to control the granting of geographical indication certificates strictly.

The branding should also be integrated with a digitalisation process in traceability, field diary, fruit chain management, and registration and protection of fruit brands in foreign markets.

To build fruit brands of national pride, experts said it was necessary to pay attention to factors including varieties associated with soil, Vietnamese culture, quality, food hygiene and safety, planting area, high yield and preservation technology.

Vietnam’s export of fruit and vegetables reached over 3.3 billion USD in 2022, 80% of which were fruit exports.

The country is heading for 4 billion USD in fruit and vegetable exports this year./.

