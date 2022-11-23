Hotline: (024) 39411349
Culture - Sports

Developing Vietnamese culture imbued with national identity

November 23 has been chosen as “Vietnam Cultural Heritage Day”, to encourage people from all walks of life to actively participate in protecting and promoting the value of national cultural heritage.
VNA

  • On September 27, 2012, the Prime Minister issues a decision recognising the Lam Kinh historical, cultural, architectural, and artistic relic in Thanh Hoa province as a special national site. Since then, Lam Kinh has seen dramatic changes in scale and appearance, becoming an attractive destination for domestic and foreign tourists. (Photo: VNA)

  • Poetry on Hue royal architecture is the third documentary heritage of the Nguyen Dynasty recognised as a World Documentary Heritage. It is the fifth cultural heritage from the former imperial capital of Hue to be honoured and listed by UNESCO. Hue has become a “One destination, 5 heritage” tourist destination. (Photo: VNA)

  • Vietnam’s largest ancient “Xoe” performance, “Xoe Thai”, is recognised by UNESCO this year as a Representative of Intangible Cultural Heritage of Humanity. (Photo: VNA)

  • The Central Highlands’ gong cultural space is listed by UNESCO as a Masterpiece of Oral and Intangible Cultural Heritage of Humanity in 2005 and appears on the Representative List of Intangible Cultural Heritage of Humanity in 2008. (Photo: VNA)

  • “Don ca tai tu” music is a typical folk art form from Vietnam’s southern region and in 2013, it is added to the Representative List of Intangible Cultural Heritage of Humanity. (Photo: VNA)

  • Added in 2009 to the List of Intangible Cultural Heritage in Need of Urgent Safeguarding, “Ca tru” is a complex form of sung poetry found in the north of Vietnam, using lyrics written in traditional Vietnamese poetic forms. (Photo: VNA)

  • On December 1, 1999, the My Son relic site in Duy Phu commune, Duy Xuyen district, in Quang Nam province is officially recognised by UNESCO as a World Cultural Heritage. (Photo: VNA)

Other albums