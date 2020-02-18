Business Shrimp exporters see good year ahead Vietnamese shrimp exporters are hoping for a better year after their shipments fell 5.4 percent year on year to 3.36 billion USD in 2019, according to insiders.

Business Over 198 million USD raised from latest G-bond auction Up to 4.61 trillion VND (198.5 million USD) has been raised by the State Treasury through the latest auction of Government bonds (G-bonds) on the Hanoi Stock Exchange.

Business Air Busan to launch Busan – HCM City route The Republic of Korea’s Air Busan has announced that it will open a new direct air route linking Busan and Ho Chi Minh City.