Development plan for Mekong Delta in 2021-2030 approved
Deputy Prime Minister Le Van Thanh has signed a decision approving a master plan for the Mekong Delta region in the 2021-2030 period with a vision to 2050.
Development plan for Mekong Delta in 2021-2030 approved. - Illustrative immage (Photo: VNA)Hanoi (VNA) – Deputy Prime Minister Le Van Thanh has signed a decision approving a master plan for the Mekong Delta region in the 2021-2030 period with a vision to 2050.
The region comprises Can Tho city and 12 provinces.
The scheme sets a target for the regional economy to grow at an average rate of about 6.5 percent annually, with its gross regional domestic product in 2030 being 2-2.5 times that of 2021.
It aims to promote the strength of the local agricultural economy towards sustainability and technology application; maintain the proportion of added value at a level of about 20-25 percent by 2030; and make effective use of free trade agreements for expanding markets.
Investment will be poured into the construction and upgrade of 830 kilometers of highways, 4,000 km of national roads, four airports, 13 seaports, 11 passenger port clusters and 13 clusters of inland waterway cargo ports.
Harvesting rice in Hau Giang province (Photo: VNA)
The Mekong Delta region will focus on developing strategic agricultural products and promoting high quality agricultural goods in combination with trade, logistics services, and eco-tourism. Meanwhile, tindustry will be developed in a sustainable and environmentally friendly manner.
Attention will be also paid to promoting the export of agro-forestry-aquaculture products, and chemical and mechanical products serving agriculture; developing hi-tech and information technology applied-industries, and clean and renewable energy.
Wind and solar power projects will be developed on Ca Mau Peninsula, and gas-fired power projects in Bac Lieu, Kien Giang and Long An put under consideration for construction after 2030.
Regarding tourism, the Mekong Delta region looks to become an international brand for agro - rural tourism, ecotourism and maritime tourism.
Can Tho and Phu Quoc cities will be developed into international tourist hubs and a gateway to welcome visitors to the entire region./.