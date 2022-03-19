Business E-commerce platform helps promote exports The Trade Promotion Agency (TPA) and Alibaba.com jointly organised a conference on March 18 to discuss the export of goods through the e-commerce platform and inaugurate the Vietnam Pavillion on Alibaba.com.

Business Construction material prices increase With local construction contractors recovering after the heavy impact of the COVID-19 pandemic, the increased prices of building materials and the labour costs have a significant effect on their performance.

Business Reopened international flights to help FDI take off The reopening of international flights to Vietnam after more than one year of closure, coupled with the country’s bright prospect for economic recovery, will help accelerate the inflow of foreign direct investment (FDI).