The scheme sets a target for the regional economy to grow at an average rate of about 6.5 percent annually, with its gross regional domestic product in 2030 being 2-2.5 times that of 2021.

The Mekong Delta region will focus on developing strategic agricultural products and promoting high quality agricultural goods in combination with trade, logistics services, and eco-tourism. Meanwhile, industry will be developed in a sustainable and environmentally friendly manner.



Wind and solar power projects will be developed on Ca Mau Peninsula, and gas-fired power projects in Bac Lieu, Kien Giang and Long An put under consideration for construction after 2030.



Regarding tourism, the Mekong Delta region looks to become an international brand for agro - rural tourism, ecotourism and maritime tourism.



Can Tho and Phu Quoc cities will be developed into international tourist hubs and a gateway to welcome visitors to the entire region./.

