The strategy’s general goal is to promote the potential of rural areas, improve production and business efficiency, increase incomes, create jobs, and improve the material and spiritual life of the people.

It also aims at protecting the environment, preserving the landscape, and promoting the traditions and cultural identity of the nation.

The strategy is expected to spur rural economic development towards ecological agriculture, and modern rural areas and farmers.

Under the strategy, the growth rate of rural occupations will expand by 6-7% per year by 2030. The average income of labourers engaging in rural occupations will be 2.5-3 times higher than in 2020.

Rural occupations are to attract about 5 million regular workers, and earn over 6 billion USD per year from export./.

