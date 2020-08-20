Health Infographic COVID-19 developments in Vietnam as of August 5, 2020 Vietnam reported two COVID-19 cases on August 5 morning, both linked to the outbreak in the central city of Da Nang, according to the National Steering Committee for COVID-19 Prevention and Control.

Health Infographic COVID-19 developments in Vietnam As of 7am of August 4, Vietnam has reported 345 Covid-19 cases of community transmission and 307 cases have been under quarantine upon arrival.